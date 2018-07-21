Owner of RentAHitman.com nets real murder-for-hire requests with joke URL

A computer specialist in California discovered an old website of his was drawing some unwanted attention.

Bob Innes and some friends in college created a computer network intrusion detection business, and advertised their business on a website they created with the URL rent-a-hitman.com.

The site was dormant for several years, and then Innes decided to check the mailbox. He realized that people from all over the world were looking to hire him or join the hitman business.

So he put a disclaimer on the site making it clear that “hit man” is a play on words. Then he reached out to law enforcement to give them a heads up about the disturbing messages he was receiving.

He says police are now taking tips from the website to catch criminals.