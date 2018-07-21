× Man wanted for stealing and attacking store clerk

Chicago, Il – – Chicago Police is asking the public to help find a suspect seen in surveillance video attacking a convenience store clerk.

The incident happened on July 11th at the GoLo gas station on 1958 W. 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police say the store clerk suspected the man in the blue Chicago Cubs shirt had taken something, and hidden it in his pants.

When the clerk confronted him, the suspect hit him in the face

The suspect tried to get away but staff had locked the doors.

After repeatedly slamming the door with his body, the glass shattered and the suspect, and another man he was with, got away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.