Sailor goes overboard during Race to Mackinac, rescue crews responding

Video: Chicago fire officials speak after sailor goes in the water during the Race to Mackinac

CHICAGO — Rescue crews are searching the waters about five miles outside of Navy Pier for a person in the water after a boat participating the Race to Mackinac issued a man overboard alert Saturday afternoon, race officials confirm.

A boat in the race’s Turbo Section called the Imedi issued a man overboard alert to the U.S. Coast Guard around 3 p.m. Saturday, race officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard, Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department have deployed helicopters and boats to assist in the search, while other competitors suspended racing to assist, they said.

At 3:00pm today, #CYCRTM Race Committee was made aware of a man overboard alert onboard TP52 "Imedi" in the Turbo Section. USCG, CPD, and CFD have deployed assets to assist in ongoing search.

According to reports, ships were enduring 8-foot waves and winds of about 20 miles per hour Saturday.

At the time of the alert, the sailboat was approximately five nautical miles from the racing starting line, just off the Chicago Harbor breakwall, race officials said. There are also multiple reports of boat debris being spotted in the water.

More than 3,000 sailors from 39 states and 16 countries are participating in the 110th annual race from Navy Pier to Mackinac Island, MI. The 333-mile race can take two to three days, depending on the winds.