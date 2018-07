× Man killed in fiery car crash

CHICAGO — A fiery crash takes the life of a man on the South Side.

It happened in the 5100 block of S. Payne.

The man was driving a Ford Thunderbird around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, when he crashed into a tree. The car became engulfed in flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to be the only person in the vehicle.