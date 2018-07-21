July 22—Temperatures have peaked/days growing shorter
A cold July 4 in 1967
What is the Chicago record for the most consecutive days in the 90s?
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Pleasant July weather in town for the weekend
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Is the high Phoenix heat in the movie ‘Psycho’ accurate?
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue
Dry period to arrive by midweek as weather pattern shifts
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here