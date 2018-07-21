× Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. St. Louis

*Since Joe Maddon took over the Cubs for the 2015 season, the team has been dominant following the All-Star break each year. Their 150-74 record in that span is 12 games better than the next best team.

*Even after Friday’s debacle, the Cubs still have the NL’s best run differential at +104.

*On the road this season, Luke Weaver has not allowed an extra-base hit with runners in scoring position; all nine hits he’s allowed with RISP are singles. At home he’s allowed seven extra-base hits – including three homers – with RISP.

*The Cubs’ offense is doing just fine, with an average of .304 in the last three and a half weeks.