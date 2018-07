Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A CPD officer was taken to the hospital with a head injury after a car crash.

It happened around 1:30 am Saturday, in Logan Square. The officer northbound on Kedzie when he crashed the intersection with another driver, who was coming down Diversey.

The officer is currently in stable condition. The other driver was hospitalized with a neck injury and is also in stable condition. His passenger was not hurt.