Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday

The slowly-weakening center of low pressure that has dominated Chicago-area weather since last Friday will finally move far enough to the east that we will see an improving trend Sunday – clouds and showers look to make a last stand Sunday forenoon, especially close-in, then clouds will thin and showers diminish/end from the north and west. Western sections should see considerable sunshine by afternoon, allowing highs to reach into the lower 80s, but northeast winds off the cool waters of Lake Michigan will keep lakefront readings in the lower 70s.

As the strong northerly jet stream flow aloft associated with the low pressure impacting our area shifts east, we will see warming into mid-week and then a cooling toward next weekend. At the same time the huge ridge of very warm high pressure dominating the Rockies and southwest into the plains will persist, leaving that region of the country experiencing a week of mostly dry and hot weather.