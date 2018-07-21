× Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and another man were injured in a two-car crash in Logan Square overnight.

Police say the officer was driving northbound on Kedzie around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when the unmarked vehicle collided with a Pontiac that was driving west on Diversey in the middle of the intersection.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with a head injury and is in stable condition, while the driver of the Pontiac was transported to Norwegian American Hospital in stable condition with neck, upper and lower body injuries.

Police say they’re are looking at nearby surveillance video to see if that provides any answers as to the cause of the crash.