Beach Hazards Advisory in effect until later Sunday afternoon for the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline

A Beach Hazards Advisory is in effect from 9AM CDT this Saturday morning until Late Sunday afternoon for the northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline (affected counties shown in light bluish=green on the headlined map). Strengthening north to eventually northeast winds gusting in excess of 25 miles per hour will cause building 4 to 7-foot waves along the Lake Michigan shore, bringing the potential for dangerous rip and structural currents to northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana beaches Saturday through Sunday.

Deep low pressure centered over southern Lake Michigan this Saturday morning will slowly drift east resulting in strengthening north to northeast winds on the backside of the departing low pressure. Cloudiness along with showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over our area, even as this low pressure moves off to the east. Improving conditions are expected later Sunday.

The statement issued by the Chicago National Weather Service is below:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON…

* LOCATION…Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois.

* HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED.

* FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS…4 to 7 feet.

* STRONG RIP CURRENTS AND STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Life threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches.

People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away

from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in

sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.

Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and

wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can

sweep you into deeper water along the pier structure.



Exposed beaches are more likely to experience the most significant

wave and current impacts. Impacts at beaches with protective

breakwalls or jetties will be subject to the orientation of structures

as well as wind and wave direction.