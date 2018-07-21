70s and mostly cloudy, some scattered storms Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and lows in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow with on and off scattered showers as highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

Partly cloudy Monday with highs in the lower 80s inland, but upper 70s lakeside. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s inland, but near 80 at the lakefront. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Partly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures top out near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday with a stray shower possible and highs near 80 once again.