White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Seattle
- The Mariners took two of three from the White Sox in late April, losing the series opener before rattling off two wins. Chicago has limited the M’s offense in Seattle in recent years – over the last 10 seasons, the Sox have allowed 3.2 runs per game in Seattle, their fourth-lowest at an opponent in the AL (min. 10 GP).
- Chicago has won three of its last four games directly on the heels of a six-game losing streak. Over the last four games, the White Sox have outscored opponents 23-12, picking up 40 hits while allowing 25.
- The Mariners have gone 21-8 against AL Central opponents this year, which is on track for their second-best record against the division in franchise history (2001, 31-10).
- Yoan Moncada has drawn seven walks over his past five games, including a career-high three in the South Siders’ 9-6 win over Kansas City on July 13. Moncada had drawn just seven walks in his previous 35 games.
- Nelson Cruz has hit 148 home runs in 543 games with Seattle. If he hits two this series, he will reach 150 HR in his career with a single AL team in fewer games than all but four players – Babe Ruth (411), Alex Rodriguez (465), Roger Maris (508), David Ortiz (522) and Jimmie Foxx (533).
- Chicago’s James Shields has allowed 1.84 home runs per nine innings on the road, compared to 0.66 at home. Seattle’s Wade LeBlanc has seen his team go 10-4 in his starts this year, good for the fifth-best team record in starts in MLB (min. 10 starts).