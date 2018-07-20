× Thunderstorms to continue, heavy rains possible with severe threat shifting east

Scattered showers/thunderstorms will continue across the Chicago area Friday and Friday night into Saturday with locally heavy downpours possible – northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana remain in the Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall (green-shaded area on Excessive Rainfall Outlook map below). There will be a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms generally in Chicago and east of Interstate-55 today (green-shaded area on the headlined Severe Weather Outlook map) with the primary threat of severe storms centering over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley from Tennessee and Kentucky north through Indiana into Lower Michigan. (See headlined severe weather outlook map).

The center of deep low pressure will slowly track east along the Illinois-Indiana state line today with the associated cold front advancing west to east across our area. The greatest convective lift will occur ahead of the advancing low and cold front this afternoon and evening. Instability with the low-pressure system will continue the threat of heavy downpours and localized flooding into Saturday.

Excessive rainfall Outlook Friday/Friday night into Saturday morning…