The Sklar Brothers joke about Snoop, Ghosts and ripping on each other

The Sklar Brothers, are a post-modern take on a stand up comedy duo. Neil Strauss of the New York Times once wrote “Their comedy accepts the reality of being twins but does not use it as a crutch. Instead, they work their physical and mental similarities and correspondences, their status as imperfect carbon copies of each other. In their comedy the straight man is often an echo.” They have released 4 critically acclaimed comedy albums, have had two Comedy Central Half Hour Presents specials, and currently have a one hour stand up special on Netflix, titled “What Are We Talking About” Their next one hour special will appear on Seeso in 2017.

Randy and Jason are also writers, directors and actors appearing in a wide variety of shows from Entourage to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to Maron, to Curb Your Enthusiasm. They are currently recurring characters on TruTV’s Those Who Can’t. However, they are perhaps most well known for their show Cheap Seats, a cult hit that appeared on ESPN Classic for 77 episodes.

Their popular sports/comedy podcast Sklarbro Country is available on the Earwolf Podcasting Network. Beginning January 17th, 2017 they will launch a new podcast “DumbPeopleTown” on the Feral Audio Podcast Network.

Most importantly, Randy and Jason are fathers and husbands living in Los Angeles. (not with each other — that would be weird.)