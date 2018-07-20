Police searching for missing Special Olympics participant

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is searching for a participant in the Special Olympics Games currently being held in Chicago.

Rezwanul Haque is 22-years old and from Bangladesh. Haque is competing in Unified Cup Football. He has autism and does not speak English.

Haque was last seen Thursday at 5 pm in the 100 block of East Delaware Place off the Magnificent Mile.

He is described as 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 160-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is wearing a blue hat with “USA” on front, a blue polo shirt with “Bangladesh” on the back, black pants and white shoes. He is also carrying a grey and red backpack.

The Chicago Police Department asks anyone with information as to his whereabouts to immediately contact Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.

Haque competed in the 2015 Special Olympics in Los Angeles where he won the Gold Medal in men’s singles badminton.