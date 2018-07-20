Police have seized 5,100 illegal guns this year, Chicago officials say

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Friday that police have recovered 5,170 illegal guns so far in 2018.

That’s more guns than the New York City and Los Angeles police departments combined.

Police said guns were recovered through a combination of field and traffic stops, precision raids, search warrants and gun turn-in programs.

The vast majority of guns were semi-automatic handguns, police said. Also recovered were 163 assault-style weapons, including AK-47 and AR-15 rifles. So far this year, police said, 2,377 individuals have been arrested on gun-related charges.

“I commend our officers for doing the difficult and dangerous work of taking more than 5,000 illegal guns off the streets this year,” Emanuel said. “Every illegal gun recovered means fewer potential senseless shootings, fewer tragedies and less gun violence in our city.”

“There are far too many guns on the streets of Chicago,” Johnson said, “and the men and women of this department remain committed to creating a culture of accountability to deter individuals from engaging in senseless gun violence. We will continue our efforts to protect neighborhoods and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with community partners who are working toward a safer Chicago.”