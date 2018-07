CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a backyard on the South Side Friday morning.

Police said the man, who they believe to be around 30-years-old, was found in the 6100 block of South Sangamon Street around 9 a.m. in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said he had trauma to the head.

No other information was provided.

