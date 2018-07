× Man, 27, fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death on the city’s South Side.

Police were called at 4:50 a.m. Friday to the 700 block of East 42 Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Witnesses said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police found a 27-year-old man inside a vehicle, shot in the head and arm.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.