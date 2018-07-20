Lunchbreak: Healthier junk food recipes

Christy Brissette, registered dietitian and President of 80 Twenty Nutrition
Recipes:
Sweet Potato Nachos with Avocado Cilantro Crema
By Christy Brissette, MS, RD, President of 80 Twenty Nutrition www.80TwentyNutrition.com
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
For the Sweet Potato Chips:
- 3 large sweet potatoes, peeled
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Nacho Toppings:
- 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 1/2 white onion, diced
- 1 15 oz can of black beans, rinsed
- 1/3 cup canned sliced black olives
- 1/2 cup salsa verde
- 8 rings of pickled jalapenos, diced
For the Avocado Cilantro Crema:
- 1 avocado
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plain
- 1/8 cup milk
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 lime, juice and zest
Instructions:
For the Sweet Potato Chips:
- Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.
- Slice the sweet potato into 1/8 inch slices using a food processor or mandoline and toss with the avocado oil and spices.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the sweet potato rounds on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 20 minutes and then flip the sweet potatoes over and bake for 12 more minutes.
- Take the sweet potatoes out of the oven and top with the cheese and black beans. Put the baking sheet back in the oven for 6 minutes.
For the Crema:
- Add the crema ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. When the nachos are done baking, add the remaining toppings and crema. Enjoy!
Chocolatey Truffles
By Christy Brissette, MS, RD, President of 80 Twenty Nutrition www.80TwentyNutrition.com
Makes 18 truffles.
Ingredients:
2/3 cup nuts
2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
2 tablespoons raw honey
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
chopped nuts (to garnish)
Instructions:
- Add the nuts to a food processor and pulse until chopped.
- Add the cacao, vanilla and salt and pulse to combine.
- Add the honey and process until the mixture gets sticky (about 30 seconds to 1 minute).
- Roll the mixture into 18 balls and roll in chopped nuts.
- Put in the freezer for 20 minutes to set. Enjoy!