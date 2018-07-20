Lighting of eternal flame highlights Special Olympics 50th anniversary celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The celebration of the Special Olympics' 50th anniversary continued Friday in the city where it all began.

A law enforcement torch run was held at 31st Street beach. They lit the torch just moments before it started pouring down rain. Those runners ran in the rain all the way to Soldier Field.

The first torch run in Illinois was back in 1986.

This year, runners raised $4.5 million for Special Olympics.

Runners came from all over Chicago, the state, and the world.

They ran to a new monument that was erected Wednesday outside of Soldier Field to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics which was first held in Chicago at the stadium in 1968.

The Eternal Flame of Hope symbolizes inclusion which is the theme of the Special Olympics.

The games continued Friday at Toyota Park in Bridgeview.