Couple carjacked in Bucktown

CHICAGO – Police are searching for suspects after a couple was carjacked Friday on the North Side.

Police said three men stole a Range Rover in the alley of 1700 block of North Wolcott Avenue in the Bucktown neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

The woman was backing out of the garage and the man was taking out the garbage when the suspects pulled up in a silver sedan.

Two men with a gun ordered the woman out of the vehicle.

The suspects took the couple’s wallet, purse and phones, then got into the Range Rover and drove it away.

The third robber sped off in the silver car.