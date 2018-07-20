Clouds persist here Saturday with light showers continuing

As low pressure tracked east through southern Wisconsin into Lower Michigan Friday, It was a cloudy day across the Chicago area with glimpses of sun and scattered instability showers. At the same time 100-degree-plus temperatures baked the southwest and southern plains and severe storms associated with the Great Lakes Low pressure triggered widespread large hail and damaging winds in Kentucky and Tennessee.

As the center of the far-reaching low pressure system gradually pulls away to the east, its impact on the Chicago area will hold pretty strong yet Saturday. The cold air aloft associated with this low pressure will spark at least another day of unstable conditions here that will see clouds build as temperatures rise with the best chance of showers during the late-morning/afternoon hours.

Sunday should see a gradual improvement from west to east across our area, as the low pressure drifts well east of the Great Lakes and continues to weaken.