The first International Special Olympics Games were held on July 20, 1968 at soldier field in Chicago. Since then, Special Olympics has grown to serve more than 7,000 athletes, offering year-round sports training and competition in 22 sports.

Athletes learn fundamentals, rules and strategies from their coaches during a training period prior to competition. Competitions are held at the area, regional and state levels.

For details on where to watch this year's games, visit sochicago.org .