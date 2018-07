CHICAGO — Police have identified the man whose body was found in a southwest side dumpster last month.

Michael Armendariz, 20, was reported missing from Naperville in January.

His decomposed body was discovered in a dumpster in Marquette Park on May 31 in the 6800 block of South Artesian after a neighbor reported a foul smell.

An autopsy showed Armendariz had been shot several times in the head.

His death remains under investigation.