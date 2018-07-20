Around Town checks out Manual Cinema’s The End of TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manual Cinema is one of Chicago’s most acclaimed young theater companies with live works that combine handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and original sound and music to create immersive visual stories for both stage and screen.

Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live video feeds, Go-Pro cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble playing an original score, Manual Cinema transforms the experience of attending the cinema and imbues it with liveliness, ingenuity, and theatricality.

Their newest work, The End of TV, set in pre-Internet Rust Belt America, tells a touching tale of two women – Flo and Louise. The two become unlikely friends as Flo approaches the end of her life, while Louise, Flo’s Meals on Wheels driver, is about to reinvent a new one. The result is a 75-minute multimedia, theatrical meditation on late 20th century advertising, TV culture and the pre-internet American imagination.

Chopin Theatre:

1543 W. Division St.

Chicago, IL 60642

The End of TV runs through Aug. 5th

ManualCinema.com