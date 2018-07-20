17 restaurants named in suit filed over unpaid tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit claims the Four Corners group failed to give waiters and servers tips they earned at 17 Chicago restaurants and bars.

The suit, filed Thursday, also alleges Four Corners failed to pay its employees minimum wage.

Attorney Thomas Zimmerman said his clients are seeking payment of all unpaid tips and wages, which he estimates total more than $30 million. Lawyers said they have spoken to dozens of servers and believe nearly 800 people might have been underpaid going back at least a decade.

Seventeen current or closed restaurants are cited in the suit: Highline Bar & Lounge, Federales, Fremont Bar, 80 Proof, 20 East, Brickhouse Tavern, Porter Kitchen & Deck, Benchmark Bar and Grill, Westend Bar & Grill, Kirkwood Bar & Grill, Sidebar Grille, Ranalli’s, Gaslight, Schoolyard Tavern & Grill, Trellis Wine Bar, The Crossing Tavern, and Brownstone Tavern & Grill.

Four Corners is run by Andy Gloor and Matt Menna and they are named in the lawsuit. WGN News reached out to them for comment but did not hear back.

They both work for Sterling Bay, which is the developer for Lincoln Yards.

Read the full lawsuit here:

Complaint against Four Corners, filed July 19, 2018 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd