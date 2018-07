CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras made his All-Star Game debut this week. On Thursday, the team released an emotional behind-the-scenes look at what it meant for the catcher and his family.

Contreras hit a homer on the first pitch he saw in the third inning of the game to get the National League on the board.

The magical moment became even more moving when Contreras saw his family’s reaction. They greeted him after the game with cheers, hugs — and even some tears.