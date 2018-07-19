Video released of ATF agent shot in Back of the Yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Newly released video shows the shooting of a federal agent in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened May near 44th and Hermitage. The agent was shot in the face during an ATF operation on the South Side. He was released from the hospital days later and is expected to fully recover.

In the video, the undercover agent is seen dropping to the ground before a car pulls into the frame. The agent was shot while trying to change a tracking device on a car.

Ernesto Godinez, 28, pleaded not guilty for the shooting. Prosecutors allege Godinez fired five rounds from the mouth of a gangway toward the agents down the block, striking the victim in the face.

The FBI and ATF are offering more than $25,000 for information about the case.

