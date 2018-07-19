Tornadoes rip through Iowa; Damage reported

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A tornado hit the city of Marshalltown on Thursday, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, the agency said, but there were reports of several tornadoes in the area, about an hour northeast of Des Moines.
About 27,000 people live in the town.
According to CNN affiliate WOI, another tornado damaged houses in Bondurant, about 10 miles from Des Moines.
The storm knocked out power and telephone service at city hall, officials said.