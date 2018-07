Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS, IL - When it comes to Bears coverage, who better to join Jarrett Payton than the WGN Radio podcast duo Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns.

The Bears beat writers for WGN Radio and the Chicago Sun-Times broke down what they learned from the Bears opening day of training camp at Olivet Nazarene University and previewed what's ahead under new head coach Matt Nagy on Thursday's Sports Feed.