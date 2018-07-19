× Swiss Rolls sold at Walmart, other grocers recalled over salmonella concerns

A producer of generic baked goods issued a voluntary recall of Swiss Rolls sold under different brand names at retailers across the country Wednesday over concerns of salmonella contamination.

Georgia-based Flowers Foods, Inc., issued the recall of certain Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names like Great Value, which is Walmart’s generic brand, as well as Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, and Market Square.

The recall was initiated by a third-party manufacturer of a whey powder ingredient, Flowers Foods said in a statement, and the company says no illnesses had been reported.

Flowers Foods has a complete listing of the affected products’ “Best By” dates and UPC numbers (found near the scannable label on the packaging) on their website. Any affected products should be thrown away or can be returned for a full refund, the company says.