Martial arts instructor accused of having sexual relationship with teen

GARY, Ind. — A martial arts instructor in Gary is charged with molesting a child.

Malary Jones is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl was a student at the Portage Martial Arts studio where Jones taught.

In April, she told a school counselor she had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with Jones for about 15 months.

According to court documents, Jones admitted to police that she had sex with the girl on multiple occasions.