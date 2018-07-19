× Marginal risk of severe t-storms, heavy rains tonight into Friday for Chicago area

The National Storm Prediction Center has determined a good portion of the Chicago area lies in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms later tonight and Friday, for the most part along and south of Interstate-80 (green-shaded area on the headlined Thursday map above and Friday map below). At the same time the National Weather Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area under a Marginal Risk for Excessive localized flood-producing downpours later tonight into Friday (see green-shaded area on the second map below).

A deep low pressure system is forecast to move east-southeast out of North Dakota today, passing over northern Illinois Friday, preceded by an extensive band of showers and thunderstorms. The center of strongest storms looks to be over Iowa, northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois today and tonight and the southern half of Indiana into Kentucky and Tennessee Friday (yellow/tan-shaded Slight/Enhanced Risk areas on severe weather outlook maps).

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday/Friday night…

Excessive Rainfall outlook map for Thursday night/early Friday…