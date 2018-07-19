Lunchbreak: Creamed corn

Javier Fuentes
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
58 E. Oak Street, Chicago
www.DelFriscos.com/steakhouse/chicago
Recipe:
Ingredients
|Shishito pepper roasted
|4 ea.
|Corn grilled and shucked
|6 ears
|Heavy Cram
|3 cups
|Parmesan Cheese
|½ cup
|Lime juice, fresh
|¼ tsp
|Kosher Salt
|¼ tsp
|White Pepper
|pinch
|BBQ spice
|¼ tsp
Instructions:
- Pre- heat grill or grill pan to high, Grill corn until kernel are charred and slightly softened about 10 minutes. On cooled, cut kernels of the cob and set aside.
- Bring heavy cream to boil and reduce by a quarter.
- Turn cream on medium low heat, slowly whisk in parmesan cheese until it is melted into the sauce.
- Add Grilled corn. Simmer just until the corn is heated throughout.
- Add lime, salt, pepper, BBQ spice and roasted shishito peppers on top.
- Garnish with parmesan cheese and serve.