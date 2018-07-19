Lunchbreak: Creamed corn

Posted 12:24 PM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, July 19, 2018

Javier Fuentes

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

58 E. Oak Street, Chicago

www.DelFriscos.com/steakhouse/chicago

Recipe:

Ingredients

Shishito pepper roasted 4 ea.
Corn grilled and shucked 6 ears
Heavy Cram 3 cups
Parmesan Cheese ½ cup
Lime juice, fresh ¼ tsp
Kosher Salt ¼ tsp
White Pepper pinch
BBQ spice ¼ tsp

 Instructions:

  1. Pre- heat grill or grill pan to high, Grill corn until kernel are charred and slightly softened about 10 minutes. On cooled, cut kernels of the cob and set aside.
  2. Bring heavy cream to boil and reduce by a quarter.
  3. Turn cream on medium low heat, slowly whisk in parmesan cheese until it is melted into the sauce.
  4. Add Grilled corn. Simmer just until the corn is heated throughout.
  5. Add lime, salt, pepper, BBQ spice and roasted shishito peppers on top.
  6. Garnish with parmesan cheese and serve.