The founder of Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball covers a wide range of topics ahead of his Junior Basketball Association stop in Chicago this weekend.

Ball talks about his showmanship, who can beat him in basketball and even offers praise for Pat Tomasulo. He also addresses the progress of his league and the controversy surrounding the coach of the Chicago team.

The JBA and a Big Baller Brand Pop-Up Shop heads to the Wintrust Arena Saturday night. For tickets go to Ticketmaster.com or JBALeague.com