Family questions teen’s forceful arrest at Indiana festival

HAMMOND, Ind. -- Hammond police are reviewing body camera video after a family said police officers roughed up a teenage boy Wednesday night at the Festival of Lakes.

15-years-old Dominic Garibay said he was just trying to meet up with his family to leave the festival when a police officer pushed him. Police said that’s not true.

Facebook video shot by Garibay’s older brother captured the end of the incident.

Police body cameras show how the incident started but police have not yet released it yet publicly.

“The young man starts to fight,” Lt Steve Kellogg, of the Hammond Police said. “And starts to resist arrest.”

“(The officer) pushed me,” Garibay told WGN News. “I was confused so I just tried to like go around him and he started grabbing me by my clothes like really aggressively. … I was like, ‘What the heck? I didn’t. I’m not doing anything.’ And then he got me in a choke hold and put me to the ground.”

“In the state of Indiana, you cannot put your hands on a police officer,” Lt Kellogg said.

“I was like trying to break free because like I couldn’t breathe,” Garibay said.

Garibay was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was taken to the hospital with cuts to his face.

“I don’t really understand why this happened the way it happened,” Garibay’s mother Elizabeth Montejano said.

Police said they were trying to break up a fight among teenage girls at the time of the incident.

“I didn’t even know the two girls. I had nothing to do with the fight,” Garibay said.

But police said they had secured a perimeter and were not letting people through in order to de-escalate the crowd.

“A young man tries to enter the crowd. An officer says ‘Get back. Don’t play any games.’ Then says ‘Get back’ again and at that point, the young man reaches out and touches the officer. We don’t know what it’s an attempt to do.,” Lt Kellogg said.

“He didn’t even give him a warning. He could have talked to him like ‘Hey, hey son, don’t go in there,’” Montejano said.

Garibay said he was just trying to meet back up with his family. He still thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.

“He overstepped his badge, if you will. He took advantage of it,” Montejano said.

Police said they are reviewing the officer’s use of force but it looks like the officers followed their training.

“I understand maybe he didn’t understand why he was being arrested. That’s fine. You still don’t put your hands on a police officer,” Lt Kellogg said.

No charges have been filed yet. Police said they know about the boy’s injuries. They said that it’s not uncommon when they are forced to restrain someone.

Police said their IT person is on vacation and that’s why they haven’t released the full unedited video. When they do, it will be posted to their Facebook page.

The full statement from the Hammond police reads:

On July 18th, at approximately 11:05 pm, officers working a local festival were breaking up a violent fist fight between two teenage girls. As officers were attempting to secure the area around the fight and affect the arrest of the juveniles, another juvenile male, age 15, attempted to get through the area being blocked off by officers. One officer, told the young man three times to step back away from the area. In an attempt to block access to the fight, the officer extended his arm to keep back the young man attempting to get through the line. The young man slapped away the arm of the officer protecting the scene.

At this point, the officer made the decision to arrest the juvenile for disorderly conduct. The officer attempted to affect the arrest of the male and the male began to yell and resist arrest. The officers on scene took the male to the ground and were able to secure the male in handcuffs. The male continued to resist and yell profanities throughout the encounter. An officer attempted to walk the male to a secure area when he again began to resist arrest and was taken to the ground once more until a transport vehicle could be brought closer to the area.

A thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the facts of the situation and appropriate action will be taken. After all body camera footage has been reviewed, and we know more with certainty and confidence, we will share with you whatever it is we are able to at that time.