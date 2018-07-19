Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. St. Louis

➢ The Cardinals have posted a 5.01 team ERA while dropping 10 of their last 16 games, though they’re 1-0 under new manager Mike Shildt, who replaced Mike Matheny on Saturday. They’re facing a Cubs team has averaged a MLB-high 6.8 runs and hit an NL-best .302 since June 26.

➢ The National League-best Cubs open the second half having won 13 of their last 17 games overall and 9 of 10 at Wrigley Field since Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Dodgers on June 19. They’ve also gone 10-2 at home versus St. Louis since September 25, 2016.

➢ Chicago All-Star second baseman Javier Baez is hitting .382 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 21 RBI over his last 17 games. He’s also batted .400 with four home runs and eight RBI in his last nine starts against the Cardinals. Baez is 4-for-9 with a homer and four RBI all-time versus Luke Weaver.

➢ Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras is 11-for-22 with a home run, two doubles, a triple and five RBI over his last six home games. He’s 6-for-15 with a home run lifetime versus Carlos Martinez, though he’s hit just .194 with two homers and six RBI in his last 19 meetings overall against St. Louis.

➢ St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter is batting .324 with four home runs, four doubles and seven RBI over his last 10 games, but his .211 career average against the Cubs is his lowest versus any NL opponent. Carpenter has gone just 6-for-40 (.150) lifetime versus Jon Lester.

Lester has gone 8-0 with 2.80 ERA over his last nine starts overall and he’s 4-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his last five versus St. Louis. Jedd Gyorko has had success against the left-hander, going 9-for-24 (.375) lifetime with three home runs.