Chicago Scene: Boxing basics and details on the upcoming South Loop Sweat & Social

Nicole Zajdel, from Roosevelt Collection

Justin Brown, General Manager at TITLE Boxing Club, South Loop

Title Boxing Club has 7 locations in the Chicagoland area.

https://titleboxingclub.com/chicago-south-loop-il/

https://titleboxingclub.com/

Event:

South Loop Sweat + Social – Powered by VIBEUP

Fitness and wellness festival at Roosevelt Collection on July 21st from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free to the public; includes free classes from TITLE Boxing Club, Shred415, and Yoga Six; Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat and towels.

Location: 150 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-loop-sweat-social-a-vibeup-wellness-fest-tickets-47932414141?aff=efbeventtix

https://www.rooseveltcollection.com/

Moves:

Abs are the driving force behind a strong body

10 medicine ball wood chopper (5 each side)

10 Russian Twists (modification bicycles)

10 Straight leg raises (modification reverse knee tuck)

Shadow Boxing to perfect your form

jab

jab, cross

jab, cross, hook

jab, cross, hook, upper cut

10 speed jab cross (switch stance and repeat)

Resistance for strength and power

10 Kettle Bell squats

10 Kettle Bell lunges

10 Kettle Bell Shoulder Press

10 Elevators (repeat)

Cardio for endurance to last in the fight