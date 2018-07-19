Chicago Scene: Boxing basics and details on the upcoming South Loop Sweat & Social

Nicole Zajdel, from Roosevelt Collection
Justin Brown, General Manager at TITLE Boxing Club, South Loop
Title Boxing Club has 7 locations in the Chicagoland area.
https://titleboxingclub.com/chicago-south-loop-il/
Event:
South Loop Sweat + Social – Powered by VIBEUP
Fitness and wellness festival at Roosevelt Collection on July 21st from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free to the public; includes free classes from TITLE Boxing Club, Shred415, and Yoga Six; Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat and towels.
Location: 150 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-loop-sweat-social-a-vibeup-wellness-fest-tickets-47932414141?aff=efbeventtix
https://www.rooseveltcollection.com/
Moves:
Abs are the driving force behind a strong body
- 10 medicine ball wood chopper (5 each side)
- 10 Russian Twists (modification bicycles)
- 10 Straight leg raises (modification reverse knee tuck)
Shadow Boxing to perfect your form
- jab
- jab, cross
- jab, cross, hook
- jab, cross, hook, upper cut
- 10 speed jab cross (switch stance and repeat)
Resistance for strength and power
- 10 Kettle Bell squats
- 10 Kettle Bell lunges
- 10 Kettle Bell Shoulder Press
- 10 Elevators (repeat)
Cardio for endurance to last in the fight
- 20 secs jump rope
- 20 secs jumping jacks
- 20 secs mountain climbers (repeat)