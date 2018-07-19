Chicago Scene: Boxing basics and details on the upcoming South Loop Sweat & Social

Nicole Zajdel, from Roosevelt Collection

Justin Brown, General Manager at TITLE Boxing Club, South Loop

Title Boxing Club has 7 locations in the Chicagoland area.

https://titleboxingclub.com/chicago-south-loop-il/

https://titleboxingclub.com/

Event:

South Loop Sweat + Social – Powered by VIBEUP

Fitness and wellness festival at Roosevelt Collection on July 21st from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free to the public; includes free classes from TITLE Boxing Club, Shred415, and Yoga Six; Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mat and towels.

Location:  150 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-loop-sweat-social-a-vibeup-wellness-fest-tickets-47932414141?aff=efbeventtix

https://www.rooseveltcollection.com/

Moves:

Abs are the driving force behind a strong body

  • 10 medicine ball wood chopper (5 each side)
  • 10 Russian Twists (modification bicycles)
  • 10 Straight leg raises (modification reverse knee tuck)

Shadow Boxing to perfect your form

  • jab
  • jab, cross
  • jab, cross, hook
  • jab, cross, hook, upper cut
  • 10 speed jab cross (switch stance and repeat)

Resistance for strength and power

  • 10 Kettle Bell squats
  • 10 Kettle Bell lunges
  • 10 Kettle Bell Shoulder Press
  • 10 Elevators (repeat)

Cardio for endurance to last in the fight

  • 20 secs jump rope
  • 20 secs jumping jacks
  • 20 secs mountain climbers (repeat)

 