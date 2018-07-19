Around Town explores the new Art Studio at the Chicago Children’s Museum

The Chicago Children's Museum was founded in response to arts education cutbacks in Chicago Public Schools. Since then, they've grown and expanded their space. The new Art Studio serves as a space for families to practice creative expression and offers visitors the opportunity to explore individually, collaboratively, or side-by-side with new acquaintances in daily workshops led by trained artist-educators.
Art Studio at the Chicago Children's Museum:
located in Navy Pier:
700 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
chicagochildrensmuseum.org