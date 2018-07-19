× Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old boy found safe in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled in Indiana after a missing 9-year-old boy was found safe Thursday.

Police initially said John Gyuriak, 9, was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday in South Bend, Ind., and was taken by his mother, 29-year-old Areca Gyuriak. Police believed the boy was in extreme danger.

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday after John was found safe.

No other details were immediately available.