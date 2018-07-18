Want to fight like a knight? These sword-fighting revivalists study renaissance-era texts to bring Europe's martial arts back to life. Meet the people of Forteza Fitness and Martial Arts in our latest Faces Of Chicago.
These sword-fighting revivalists are bringing Europe’s lost martial arts back to life
-
Will Brooks discusses his upcoming PFL MMA fight on Wednesday’s Sports Feed
-
Curtis Blaydes fights his way from South Side to top of UFC
-
From Bellator to UFC, James Hirth discusses MMA on Sunday’s Sports Feed
-
Local artist’s mural turns sore spot into the pride of the neighborhood
-
Child injured when car crashes into suburban day care
-
-
8-year-old boy belts out ’80s tunes in New York City subway stations
-
Midday Fix: Details on Twist Out Cancer’s 6th annual Brushes With Cancer program
-
Rachel Mae Smith, author of Hello Color: 25 Bright Ideas for DIY Decor
-
Danny Farquhar shows more signs of progress as he pitches on Instagram video
-
Chicago festival to celebrate 50 years of reggae music
-
-
11-year-old boy fatally shot in the head in East Chicago park
-
Around Town previews After Supper Visions
-
Cubs great Andre Dawson on how baseball prepared him for life in a funeral home