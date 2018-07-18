‘Serial stowaway’ found fit to stand trial, released on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO — “Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman will be released on electronic monitoring Wednesday after a Cook County judge found her fit to stand trial.

Hartman is accused of sneaking onto a plane and flying to London without a ticket.

Following a Wednesday morning hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S. California Ave., Hartman will be released with GPS tracking. She was told to stay away from airports, bus depots and train stations, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hartman will next appear in court August 27.