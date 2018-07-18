Lunchbreak: Spinach and melon salad with an ancho chile vinaigrette

Justin Large
Left Coast Food + Juice
Current Locations: Lincoln Park/Lakeview 2878 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago 60657, ph: 773-880-5338
River North 717 N. Wells St, Chicago 60654, ph: 312-877-5500
Opening Soon: 151 N. Franklin, Chicago 60606
Recipes:
Del Mar Salad
½ cup spinach
¼ cup pea shoots
¼ cup mint
3 radishes, sliced
¼ cup snow peas, blanched & cut
½ cup watermelon, diced
½ cup cantaloupe, diced
2 oz ancho chile vinaigrette (recipe below or vinaigrette to your liking)
tt salt
tt pepper
½ t hemp seeds (for garnish)
1/8 cup feta, diced (for garnish)
Combine in a bowl: spinach, pea shoots, mint radish, snow peas, melons and 1 oz of the vinaigrette.
Season salad with salt & pepper, toss gently.
Plate salad in a shallow bowl.
Garnish with feta, remaining 1 oz of vinaigrette and hemp seeds.
Ancho Chile Vinaigrette
(yield: 64oz)
1 T shallot, minced
½ t crushed red pepper
1 T ancho chile powder
¼ t kosher salt
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 ½ cups evoo
1 t agave nectar
In a large mixing bowl, combine shallot, crushed red pepper, ancho chile powder, salt and apple cider vinegar. Using a large whisk, mix dissolve salt. Slowly drizzle EVOO into the vinegar mixture while mixing well with a large whisk. The goal is to emulsify the vinaigrette. Add agave nectar, mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Mornin’ Buzz Smoothie
2 oz espresso
1 T cocoa nibs
1 T peanut butter
1 t maca powder
1 banana
2 dates, pitted
1 t sea salt
1 cup crushed ice
Smoothie instructions- add ingredients in the order listed, blend on high for 25-30 seconds or until smooth.