Lunchbreak: Spinach and melon salad with an ancho chile vinaigrette

Justin Large

Left Coast Food + Juice

Current Locations: Lincoln Park/Lakeview 2878 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago 60657, ph: 773-880-5338

River North 717 N. Wells St, Chicago 60654, ph: 312-877-5500

Opening Soon: 151 N. Franklin, Chicago 60606

www.leftcoastfood.com

Recipes:

Del Mar Salad

½ cup spinach

¼ cup pea shoots

¼ cup mint

3 radishes, sliced

¼ cup snow peas, blanched & cut

½ cup watermelon, diced

½ cup cantaloupe, diced

2 oz ancho chile vinaigrette (recipe below or vinaigrette to your liking)

tt salt

tt pepper

½ t hemp seeds (for garnish)

1/8 cup feta, diced (for garnish)

Combine in a bowl: spinach, pea shoots, mint radish, snow peas, melons and 1 oz of the vinaigrette.

Season salad with salt & pepper, toss gently.

Plate salad in a shallow bowl.

Garnish with feta, remaining 1 oz of vinaigrette and hemp seeds.

Ancho Chile Vinaigrette

(yield: 64oz)

1 T shallot, minced

½ t crushed red pepper

1 T ancho chile powder

¼ t kosher salt

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 ½ cups evoo

1 t agave nectar

In a large mixing bowl, combine shallot, crushed red pepper, ancho chile powder, salt and apple cider vinegar. Using a large whisk, mix dissolve salt. Slowly drizzle EVOO into the vinegar mixture while mixing well with a large whisk. The goal is to emulsify the vinaigrette. Add agave nectar, mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Mornin’ Buzz Smoothie

2 oz espresso

1 T cocoa nibs

1 T peanut butter

1 t maca powder

1 banana

2 dates, pitted

1 t sea salt

1 cup crushed ice

Smoothie instructions- add ingredients in the order listed, blend on high for 25-30 seconds or until smooth.