Kids ParaTriathlon Camp comes to Chicago beach

CHICAGO -- Over three dozen kids swam, biked and ran their hearts out over the last two days along Chicago’s 63rd Street Beach. Some were visually impaired, others were amputees and all of them had some form of physical disability.

Dare2Tri runs the Kids ParaTriathlon Camp so that everyone has the opportunity to be physically active despite any physical adversity they may face.

WGN’s Erin Ivory volunteered at the two day camp this year and says she said she was “blown away by how dramatically the camp altered the athlete’s self esteem and what each viewed as possible”.

Through the use of free coaching and truckloads of adaptive equipment every person there was able to cross the finish line this afternoon. They left with medals around their necks and a huge boost to their self confidence.

The camp is essentially offered free every year through Dare2Tri, which has opened a new world of possibilities for thousands here in the Midwest.

For more information, check out Dare2Tri.org