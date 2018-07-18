Harry Kazianis discusses the fallout surrounding President Trump and Putin following their Helsinki summit Monday. He is a contributor at The Hill and defense director at the Center for the National Interest, founded by President Nixon.
Harry Kazianis talks President Trump-Putin fallout on Morning News
