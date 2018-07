CHICAGO – A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car as it pulled into a driveway on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the car was pulling into a driver way in the 2600 block of S. Karlov in the Little Village neighborhood around 12:45 p.m. when it struck the girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.