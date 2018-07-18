Family seeks answers after woman killed in attempted carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A vigil was held Wednesday night on Chicago’s West Side for a woman who was killed Sunday in an attempted carjacking.

59-year-old Mashell Appleton was on he way to church when she was shot in West Humboldt Park.

Appleton’s friends were picking her up around 7 a.m. on Sunday. They were on their way to attend a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rosemont.

Police said the gunman approached the car Appleton was in.

As the suspect approached waving a gun, the driver pulled away, hoping to escape. The suspect fired into the car. Appleton was shot in the back and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Wednesday friends and family gather to honor her memory and ask for the suspect to come forward.

“Somebody knows who this guy was,” Her son Willis Appleton said. “Just turn yourself in. There’s too many people out here losing loved ones."

On the same block as the vigil, police teamed up with residents for an Operation Wakeup event.