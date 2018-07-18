Dennis Watkins makes some magic on the Morning News

Posted 10:57 AM, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 18, 2018

Dennis Watkins joined the Morning News and of course, he had some tricks up his sleeve. He performs every Friday and Saturday night in The Magic Parlour at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

