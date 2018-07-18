Dan Roan talked with Bulls Executive VP John Paxson after the Jabari Parker introduction on Wednesday. Paxson talked about what the Bulls might have left to do this offseason and how he sees the Bulls veterans meshing with the growing young core.
Dan Roan talks with Bulls VP John Paxson
-
Now 25 years later, John Paxson’s version of “The Shot” for the Bulls lives on
-
Cody Westerlund previews the Bulls’ 2018 NBA Draft on Sports Feed
-
Darnell Mayberry previews the Bulls’ 2018 Draft on Sports Feed
-
Bulls add Karen Umlauf to their summer league coaching staff
-
Malika Andrews talks Bulls on Sports Feed Monday night
-
-
Bulls match Kings $78 million offer sheet for Zach LaVine
-
The Bulls take Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison in the first round of the NBA Draft
-
Villanova’s Bridges works out for Bulls
-
No Lottery Luck: Bulls will pick 7th in the NBA Draft
-
Dan Roan previews John Deere Classic
-
-
Bulls not lamenting their lack of lottery luck in 2018
-
Arlington Heights native Doug Ghim relives Masters experience
-
With the NBA Lottery done, KC Johnson discusses the Bulls’ draft options on Sports Feed