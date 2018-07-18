× ‘Come here, I have candy’: Man tries to abduct 10-year-old girl on South Side

CHICAGO — A man shouting, “Come here, I have candy,” chased a 10-year-old girl in Park Manor on Monday, police said.

The girl had just stepped off a school bus in the 7000 block of South Rhodes Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Monday when she first spotted the man. He began to follow her as she walked down the street, police said, and eventually chased her.

It was the second time the girl spotted the man in the area, according to police. She also saw him July 13.

Police provided only a vague description of the suspect, but said he is likely in his 30s.

The girl was able to get home safely.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 312-747-8380 and mention police report No. JB353756.